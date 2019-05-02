Ex-BSF jawan after his nomination is rejected: Narendra Modi ji is scared

national

Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had filed his LS nomination from Varanasi, to move SC against rejection

Former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur with his supporters after filing his nomination in Varanasi last week. Pic/PTI

Varanasi: The nomination of former BSF constable and Samajwadi Party candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav, who filed his papers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, was rejected on Wednesday after he failed to submit a certificate.

The Returning Officer Surendra Singh on Tuesday had issued a notice to Yadav, asking him to submit the certificate of whether or not he was dismissed from the service for corruption or disloyalty to the government.

"You have not submitted the certificate with your nomination papers. You are directed through this notice to submit the aforementioned certificate till 11 am on May 1," the notice read.

Yadav, however, has alleged foul play and said that he would knock the doors of the Supreme Court today. "My nomination has been rejected wrongly. I was asked to produce a certificate at 6.15 pm on Tuesday. We produced the evidence, but my nomination was rejected," he said.

Yadav alleged that the RO, also the district magistrate of Varanasi, of being under pressure. "A person who has been dismissed from service from state or Central governments within the last five years has to obtain a certificate that he or she has not been dismissed due to disloyalty or corruption," Singh said. Yadav alleged that he was given a very short period to submit the certificate. "Modi ji is scared," he alleged.

PM says nothing on mandir in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his first visit to Ayodhya after becoming Prime Minister, avoided talking about the Ram temple issue. Though he ended his speech with "Jai Shri Ram", he did not make any mention of the temple. He only praised the manner in which the 'Kumbh Mela' in Prayagraj was held.

'Congress, SP, BSP support terrorism'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath blamed the SP and BSP of supporting terrorism while the BJP was trying to fight it. "They make efforts to take back the cases of those people who attacked Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanuman temple in Kashi, CRPF camp in Rampur, and other such attacks," he said.

'Security of people important too'

Targetting the Modi-led government for emphasising on national security, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the security of the people, including women, farmers, and youth is equally important. "Ensuring the country's security is important but that of the people should not be left behind," she said.

