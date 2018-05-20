Ex-CJI criticises senior judges for January 12 presser

Justice (retired) Thakur was referring to the presser by four senior judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph



TS Thakur. Pic/PTI

Former Chief Justice of India TS Thakur yesterday spoke out against the controversial January 12 press conference held by four senior judges of the Supreme Court, saying they "need not look for outside help for resolving their institutional problems".

Justice (retired) Thakur was referring to the presser by four senior judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph, who had virtually raised revolt against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra by levelling a litany of allegations against him.

Thakur, who dubbed the presser as a "disturbing" event, said that the issues brought into public domain in the press conference gave the media and the politicians an opportunity to discuss matter, which "ought to have been addressed and solved within the confines of the Supreme Court".

He said that when judges wanted the nation to decide issues, anyone witnessing it would feel disturbed by the development that the highest judiciary was unable to decide issues concerning its working.

