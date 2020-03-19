Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday. Gogoi's wife Rupanjali Gogoi, daughter, and son in law were also present in Parliament. Congress staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha over Gogoi's membership to the House. Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday.

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge Bench headed by him had delivered the verdict in the long-pending Ramjanmabhoomi case.

