Ex-Australia captain Greg Chappell's breakfast charity feeds 44,000

Winter has set in Down Under, but that does not stop former Australia captain and ex-Team India coach, Greg Chappell from waking up early each morning for his own little breakfast show under the umbrella of The Chappell Foundation.

As part of the successful campaign to aid the homeless over the last three years, Chappell now, through 300 volunteers of the Foundation, helps feed 44,000 homeless people in Brisbane their morning meals—tea/coffee, sandwiches, biscuits, soup and fruits.

The breakfast packets are put in two trucks which head to Kangaroo Point and Wickham Park, where people can collect their morning meal.

"Hunger is not seasonal. We co-organise breakfast for them all year round Our volunteers work tirelessly everyday," said Chappell, who is a patron of the Foundation. The batting great will turn 72 in August.

The breakfast distribution is inspired by Louisa Toogood (1903 to 1993), a charity worker, who served the people of Brisbane remarkably. According to the Australian Dictionary of Biography, "In October 1970, Toogood began driving her 1954 Morris Minor [car] around city streets each morning, offering coffee and snacks to needy men and women who slept rough."

Chappell says the Foundation collect money and only spend on food. Logistical expenses are borne by the Foundation's members who include former Australian Prime Minister John Howard, Chappell's erstwhile teammate Dennis Lillee and tennis star Pat Rafter.

