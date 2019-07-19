Ex-cricketer Narendra Hirwani to work with India eves as spin consultant

cricket

Hirwani, who played 17 Tests and 18 ODIs for India, will travel with the team on select assignments starting with the home series against South Africa

Narendra Hirwani

New Delhi: Former India international and National Cricket Academy spin coach Narendra Hirwani is set to work as a consultant with the country's women's team.

It has been learnt that Hirwani, who played 17 Tests and 18 ODIs for India, will travel with the team on select assignments starting with the home series against South Africa in September.

India's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur had recently expressed the need for a spin coach considering the team is full of spinners, including Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht and Deepti Sharma.

"It is not a full-time role since he is busy at the National Cricket Academy. He will travel with the team on and off. He also worked with them briefly during the team's recent camp at NCA," a BCCI official told PTI.

