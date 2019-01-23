Ex-cricketer Raju Kulkarni: Parents' role, counselling important for youngsters

cricket

The former India pacer also said that parents play a major role in shaping their child's behaviour

Former India pacer Raju Kulkarni

With a Mumbai U-16 player being recently handed a three-year ban for obscene behaviour, the MCA's Cricket Improvement Committee's senior member Raju Kulkarni feels counselling sessions will help teenage cricketers. The former India pacer also said that parents play a major role in shaping their child's behaviour.

"Counselling is going to play a very major role in improving cricketers' behaviour. But before that, parents also need to tell their kids to stay away from distractions if they want to succeed," Kulkarni told mid-day yesterday on the sidelines of the 125th Giles Shield final at the Wankhede Stadium where he was invited to toss the coin.

"I pity that youngster. Counselling should be done from the U-14 level and even for Ranji Trophy cricketers. I don't know what led the teenager to do that [flashing at his teammate]. Everything has to be considered. I don't want to comment on whether the ban should have been of three years or one year. Disciplinary action had to be taken," said Kulkarni, who played in three Tests and 10 ODIs.

On Mumbai's poor Ranji Trophy performance, Kulkarni said: "I felt the will to succeed is missing. The trust among selectors, coaches and players was also missing. If someone is playing, he must be assured that he will get enough chances."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates