Ex-Czech tennis star Lucie Safarova gives birth to baby girl at 32
Lucie Safarova took to Instagram to announce the news
Lucie Safarova
Former Czech tennis star Lucie Safarova has announced the arrival of her daughter, Lea and said nothing beats that feeling.
Five-time doubles Grand Slam title winner, Safarova, 32, retired form tennis this year as she wanted to start a family.
The former World No. 5, who is married to Czech hockey star Tomas Plekanec, took to Instagram to announce the news. "I woke up this morning as a mom...nothing beats that feeling! Welcome to our family Lea," Safarova wrote alongside a picture (top) of her hand holding a baby's hand.
