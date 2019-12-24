Search

Ex-Czech tennis star Lucie Safarova gives birth to baby girl at 32

Updated: Dec 24, 2019, 08:29 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Lucie Safarova took to Instagram to announce the news

Lucie Safarova
Lucie Safarova

Former Czech tennis star Lucie Safarova has announced the arrival of her daughter, Lea and said nothing beats that feeling.

Five-time doubles Grand Slam title winner, Safarova, 32, retired form tennis this year as she wanted to start a family.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lucie Safarova (@lucie.safarova) onDec 19, 2019 at 7:04am PST

The former World No. 5, who is married to Czech hockey star Tomas Plekanec, took to Instagram to announce the news. "I woke up this morning as a mom...nothing beats that feeling! Welcome to our family Lea," Safarova wrote alongside a picture (top) of her hand holding a baby's hand.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK