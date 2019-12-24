Ex-Czech tennis star Lucie Safarova gives birth to baby girl at 32

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Former Czech tennis star Lucie Safarova has announced the arrival of her daughter, Lea and said nothing beats that feeling.

Five-time doubles Grand Slam title winner, Safarova, 32, retired form tennis this year as she wanted to start a family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucie Safarova (@lucie.safarova) onDec 19, 2019 at 7:04am PST

The former World No. 5, who is married to Czech hockey star Tomas Plekanec, took to Instagram to announce the news. "I woke up this morning as a mom...nothing beats that feeling! Welcome to our family Lea," Safarova wrote alongside a picture (top) of her hand holding a baby's hand.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates