Ex-diplomat gets 3 years in jail for spying

Madhuri Gupta

Former diplomat Madhuri Gupta, who had served at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, was sentenced to three years in jail by a Delhi court, which convicted her for passing on sensitive information to Pakistan's ISI.

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma gave her the maximum sentence for the offences of spying and wrongful communication of information protected under the law.

