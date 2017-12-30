Ex-Egyptian President sentenced for insulting judiciary

An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced ousted President Mohamed Morsi to three years in jail for insulting the judiciary

Cairo: An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced ousted President Mohamed Morsi to three years in jail for insulting the judiciary. Eighteen members of Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood group received the same verdict on the same charges, reports Xinhua news agency.The defendants were accused of insulting the judiciary system, offending judges and inciting hatred against them, according to court documents.

Morsi is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence over inciting deadly clashes between his supporters and opponents in 2012 and a 25-year jail term over leaking classified documents to Qatar.

Most Brotherhood leaders also are currently detained and many of them have been handed death sentences and lengthy jail terms over various charges varying from inciting violence and murder to espionage and jailbreak.