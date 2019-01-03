Ex-FIFA referee Alex Vaz loses cancer battle at age 84

football

Alex Vaz, a former FIFA referee and FIFA referee's instructor, who fought a long battle with cancer, breathed his last at his residence in IC Colony, Borivli yesterday evening.

Vaz, 84, is survived by two sons and two daughters. Vaz was a renowned match official, who asserted his authority on the football field and commanded respect from every player, team management and officials. "Alex was a very good referee, one of the best in the country and he was mostly assigned to officiate in the finals of major tournaments in the country," recalled former India captain and coach Shabbir Ali.

Vaz was also an able administrator and served as president of the Bombay Referee's Association and the Mumbai Schools Sports Association. He was also associated with different sports like athletics and volleyball. Vaz was also a teacher at the Holy Name High School, Colaba and Alexandra Girls High School, Fort. The funeral service is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

