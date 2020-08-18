Ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp dating Swedish model Frida

Former England footballer, Jamie Redknapp is reportedly romancing a Swedish model, Frida Andersson-Lourie. The former Liverpool star, 47, was pictured with the mother of four recently. According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, Jamie, who split with singer Louise in 2017, met Frida through common friends.

"Jamie feels ready to move on from his marriage to Louise and is happy to be with someone who has kids too and is financially secure," a source said. "It's early days for Jamie and Frida, but they have grown close and are enjoying spending time together," the source added. Frida, 37, who divorced American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie, shares similar interest with Jamie. "He likes that she's also a parent so appreciates the balance. She is also keen on her fitness and loves spending time at home," said the source.

