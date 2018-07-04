Ex-footballer Jay Cutler's wife Kristin puts TV career before her husband now

Speaking on her new reality show Very Cavallari, Kristin said: "You have to realise how many sacrifices I have had to make over eight football seasons that we've been together

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

American television star Kristin Cavallari has decided to put her career first after realising the time she has dedicated to watch her husband, former American footballer Jay Cutler over eight seasons. Speaking on her new reality show Very Cavallari, Kristin said: "You have to realise how many sacrifices I have had to make over eight football seasons that we've been together. So now, you need to support what I have going on. This is my football, this is my turn."

Cavallari's comments come after she admitted putting a lot of work into her relationship. "It's all about communication. Jay and I have to make a conscious effort. You have to put in work for a relationship," she added.

