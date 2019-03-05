Ex-footballer Jermaine Pennant splits from wife Alice Goodwin

football

According to a report in British tabloid, The Daily Mirror, Pennant and Goodwin, who got married in 2014, split post Christmas

Alice Goodwin

Former Arsenal and Liverpool football star Jermaine Pennant, 36, has reportedly separated from his wife Alice Goodwin, 33, just six months after he flirted with model Chloe Ayling inside the Celebrity Big Brother house last year.



Jermaine Pennant & Chloe Ayling

According to a report in British tabloid, The Daily Mirror, Pennant and Goodwin, who got married in 2014, split post Christmas. The couple have even deleted their pictures together on their respective social media accounts and no longer follow each other. Interestingly, after Pennant's exit from the Big Brother house, he upgraded his wife's ring with £50,000 worth extra diamonds to win back her love.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates