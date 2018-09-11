Ex-footballer Jermaine Pennant's life story to be a Hollywood flick

football

Jermaine Pennant

Controversial footballer Jermaine Pennant's turbulent life story which included wild nights with women, partying and his football career is being turned into a Hollywood film. According to British tabloid, The Sun, the former England star will be a consultant on the film based on the real life of footballers.

Running Films, the production company behind the project, are looking to have rapper Tyga to play the lead in the film.



Tyga

"Jermaine has already began working with the film company on the movie that will be loosely based on his life. It's early days yet but they would love Tyga to get involved as they think he looks like Jermaine with all the tattoos. There will be women, partying and scandals on and off the pitch. As a consultant on the film, Jermaine will be telling them real life stories from not just his life, but that of his A-list footballer pals too. It won't be for the faint-hearted," a source told the tabloid.

