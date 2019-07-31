Ex-footballer Jermaine, wife Alice get a reality check

football

Their marriage had hit a rough patch when the footballer was seen flirting with English model Chloe Ayling on the TV show, Celebrity Big Brother. Jermaine had called it just a bit of banter, but Alice claimed she was embarrassed by his actions

Jermaine Pennant with wife Alice Goodwin

Former Liverpool footballer Jermaine Pennant and model-wife Alice Goodwin credited a British dating reality series for salvaging their relationship. Jermaine, 36, and Alice Goodwin, 33, who got married in 2014, had split earlier this year and now are thanking the dating show for helping them work out their issues.

"It was really helpful for us. Lots of positive things have come out of it. Our marriage has been out of the public eye for a long time. We wanted to show people it's normal to have issues," Alice was quoted as saying by British gossip portal, Female First. While Jermaine told British tabloid, Daily Star: "Alice has calmed down a lot. She has her moments but she's toned it down a bit."

Jermaine Pennant is an English footballer who last played as a midfielder for Billericay Town. Jermaine Pennant has made over 300 appearances for 15 clubs and has scored 24 goals to date.

Jermaine Pennant was born in The Meadows area of Nottingham. His father Gary Pennant was a semi-professional footballer who inspired Jermaine Pennant to play. Jermaine Pennant recalls how as a child his favourite toy was a football and how it rarely left his ankles during his growing up years.

Jermaine Pennant, who grew up in a crime- and drug-infested neighbourhood, credits football for saving him from a life of crime. When Jermaine Pennant was 14, he moved away from home. Notts County provided Jemaine Pennant a safe haven.

Earlier, there were reports that Jermaine Pennant was ready to splash the cash to renew his vows with wife Alice Goodwin in a star-studded ceremony during Easter. The former Liverpool player planned to spend 250,000 pounds in order to win Alice back after flirting with British model Chloe Ayling on British TV show, Celebrity Big Brother.

“Jermaine’s not cutting corners with this bash — he is going all out.

We’re talking some big film and Tv names on the guestlist, as well as football legends he has played with over the years,” a source was quoted as saying by the British tabloid The Sun. “Jermaine wants to prove to Alice that he can be a good husband, he knows she’s one in a million.

They are having fun trying for a baby right now. They want to expand their family as they feel it’s the right time for them. “Jermaine knows Alice would be a great mum. Next year will be a big year for them.”

