Ex-footballer Rio Ferdinand gets married to actress Kate Wright in Turkey

Former English footballer Rio Ferdinand and actress Kate Wright tied the knot in the Turkish city of Marmaris recently.

According to a report in the British newsaper, Daily Mail, the couple exchanged vows at the D Maris Bay hotel.

Rio, 40, and Kate, 28, reportedly said 'I Do' in an event graced by 180 friends and family, including his three children Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, seven.

Speaking about her daughter's wedding, Kate's mother Jacqueline said: "It was a beautiful occasion. We've had a wonderful three days. The ceremony was on Friday. I'll never forget it. It was one of the best days in my life. We took the whole hotel over and it was quite a party."

