Ex-footballer Rio Ferdinand plans to celebrate Christmas with Kate and kids in pyjamas

football

Meanwhile, Ferdinand recently shifted from his Cheshire home and stays with Kate and kids near London

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, 40, has revealed that he plans to spend Christmas with Kate Wright and his three kids Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, seven, in pyjamas.

Speaking on an ad for BT, he said: "At Christmas time... you're just chilling. Now I've retired, I indulge. I'd love to sit here and say I'm in charge of the remote. But Kate and the kids do take control. Being at home with the family... quality time. All cosy, in our pyjamas, around the TV — can't beat it." Meanwhile, Ferdinand recently shifted from his Cheshire home and stays with Kate and kids near London.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates