Ex-footballer Timothy Pereira passes away

Timothy first played for Goan Sports Association and State Bank before joining Tata Sports Club and played along other stalwarts like Johar Das, Marto Gracias, Tony Martin to name a few



Timothy Pereira

Timothy Pereira, 75, a former international footballer and Tata's player, who was involved in coaching schools and colleges later, passed away on Thursday night after a prolonged illness.

Timothy first played for Goan Sports Association and State Bank before joining Tata Sports Club and played along other stalwarts like Johar Das, Marto Gracias, Tony Martin to name a few. He represented junior India and Maharashtra a number of times. He played for the country in 1967-68.

Timothy, brother-in-law of hockey Olympian Joaquim Carvalho, was equally good in hockey and represented Catholic Gymkhana. The team had youngsters like MM Somaya, Ian Ferreira and Roger Pereira, who helped them win Senior Division title and earn promotion to Super Division. The funeral mass will be held at St Blaise Church in Andheri, West at 10am today. He is survived by his wife, daughter and two sons.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates