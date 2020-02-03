Ex-footballer Wayne Bridge's singer wife Frankie reveals he does not hang with teammates

Former England football star Wayne Bridge's singer wife Frankie has revealed her husband leads a low-key life and does not have any footballer friends. Wayne, 39, split with French model Vanessa Perroncel over allegations of an affair with former Chelsea teammate John Terry in 2009.

The former Blues defender married Frankie in 2014. "He's not got any footballer mates. He doesn't hang out with the other players. He doesn't live that life," Frankie, 31, told British tabloid, The Sun.

"I suppose you could say about famous people, people in bands, most of them are d***s. But they're not all d***s. He could have been like that. But luckily for me, he wasn't," she added.

