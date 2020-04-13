'Ex-girlfriend sending inappropriate SMSes'

I dated a girl for two years, after which we decided to end things because there was no affection between us. We parted amicably, and I began dating someone else soon after. My ex has kept in touch with me, and we communicate quite regularly. For the past month or so, however, she ends all messages with a kiss, or with some sexually suggestive remark. I ignored it at first because I thought she was joking, but it bothers me because I think she is having second thoughts about our relationship. She hasn't said anything specific, and I have no intention of ever getting back with her. If she says anything about us, I am afraid things will get awkward and I may have to end all contact with her. I would like to avoid that scenario. I am also afraid of how my current girlfriend will react if she ever sees these messages. What do you suggest I do?

Your ex hasn't said anything specific, so this may just be a series of inappropriate messages based on a mistaken notion of what it means to share a history with someone. If you are worried about what your girlfriend may think, you can always share your fears with her and ask for her advice. She may not take it very well and may have problems with you being in touch with your ex, but you won't know how she will react until you have that conversation. What you should definitely do is inform your ex that her messages are not appropriate, and bother you. The chances of any awkwardness are lower if you can just be honest.

I am in a relationship but think I am actually in love with someone else. What do I do?

Does the person you have feelings for reciprocate them? If your current relationship isn't making you happy, it may help to end it before considering a new one.

