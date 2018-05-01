Ex-hockey skipper Viren Rasquinha and cricketer Jemimah Rodriques bond over lunch

Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha and the youngest player in the Indian womenÃ¢ÂÂs cricket team, Jemimah Rodriques, bond over Bandra, and living the dream of representing the nation

Viren Rasquinha and Jemimah Rodrigues enjoy lunch. Pics/Shadab Khan

There's a 20-year age gap between our two interviewees. But it doesn't hamper a free-flowing conversation between Viren Rasquinha and Jemimah Rodrigues. Rasquinha takes a keen interest in the cricket journey of Rodrigues, who arrives at The Nutcracker, Bandra, straight from a practice session and will head out to Vasai for an outreach programme post the interview.

That Rodrigues first started as an under-17 hockey player for Maharashtra serves as a common ground for both. "She wouldn't remember it but I have seen her play hockey in school at the rink hockey tournament I organise every year," Rasquinha tells us, sipping on fresh mint lemonade.

The duo bond over their love for the sport while indulging in wholesome pasta and sandwiches.

Dhara: What made you pick cricket over hockey?

Jemimah: I love hockey. I want to play hockey too but I don't get the time. There was a time when I played both, but I did better in cricket than hockey. It was a difficult choice to make.

Viren: I too played football for Mumbai before hockey. My first love is football. But I reached a better level in hockey. Also, I wanted to play in the Olympics and our football team didn't qualify for the Olympics at that time. I love all sports; I have also played cricket, hide-and-seek — all at gully level.

Dhara: How does it feel to play for the country?

Jemimah: It's the dream of every child. When I picked up the bat or the hockey stick, it was my dream to play for India, and I can't believe that I am living it. Standing in the stadium when the national anthem plays gives me goosebumps. The whole country is watching.

Viren: Very few can live their dream. For me, to captain India, to play at the Olympics and win a medal were my dreams. The first two got fulfilled. I still remember the moment when I captained India for the first time; it was an India-Pakistan test series in Chandigarh with 40,000 people in the stadium. It was an amazing feeling. When we walked into the stadium for the first match at the 2004 Athens Olympics against Holland, the whole stadium stood up for the anthem; it was something! People don't see that it takes 10 years of hard work to reach there. You fail so many times before you taste success; it teaches you a lot. But what I couldn't do as a player, I want to help the next generation of athletes achieve with Olympic Gold Quest [Rasquinha is the CEO of the organisation that works with athletes such as PV Sindhu, MC Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal]. I want to ensure that today's athletes don't face the problems that I did. To win an Olympic medal, we need better coaching, training facilities and support staff.

Dhara (to Viren): How long will it take for India to increase the medal tally at the Olympics?

Viren: The aim should be to be in the top 10 countries, with a target of winning 10 medals. If we are lucky and prepare well, it is achievable in the next Olympics.

Warm Lebanese sandwich, penne arrabbiata and hummus avocado toast arrive.

Viren: Wow, I have ordered a lot. I really like their hummus and pita. The Lebanese sandwich is my favourite from the order. Do you want to have dessert, Jemimah?

Jemimah: I'll have the blueberry cheesecake. Once a week I keep a cheat day, and today is that day [grins]. I love the pasta.

Dhara: Do you find time to eat out in Bandra?

Jemimah: I tour a lot, but when I am at home, I head to Carter Road promenade with my brothers and cousins for shawarma.

Viren: I drop by Bandra Gymkhana with my family. I also like Salt Water Café. My wife and I like doing Sunday breakfasts. We either go to Suzette or Eat Around the Corner. We also drive to Madras Cafe and Cafe Mysore in Matunga.

Dhara: How do you feel about cricket being the most followed sport in India?

Viren: My thoughts vary. From the management side, we have lessons to learn. The cricket body does a wonderful job in marketing the sport well. Look at the quality of infrastructure and support staff. We crib too much; rather than going with a begging bowl to corporates, we should go with a plan and the right people to execute it. Look at the league matches; it's a great opportunity for young players to play with big names.

Jemimah: T20 2018 has given a great opportunity to young players; even those who would just be called to bowl in the nets. We need a women's league too, though.

Quick takes

Pre-match food:

Jemimah: I start with cheese omelette, sausages and juice.

Viren: I am a non-fussy eater. As a player, you have to eat what you get because you are on the move.

Pre-match stress buster:

Jemimah: Reading the Bible or spending time in prayer. I listen to music too.

Viren: I used to get in my zone by being quiet in a corner.

Hobbies alongside of sport:

Jemimah: Playing the guitar; I carry a small one when I tour. It helps me switch off from cricket, and bond with my teammates.

Viren: Playing with my four-year-old daughter. I take her to play football, hockey, gymnastics, any sport.

Role models:

Jemimah: I grew up watching Sachin Tendulkar because of my brothers. Now I like Rohit Sharma, and Mithali Raj because of her consistency, also PV Sindhu.

Viren: Dhanraj Pillay. He had come for an exhibition match to my school once. I went to watch it in spite of my exams and shook hands with him. Six years later, I played with him for India.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2018: India Should Reach Final, Says Viren Rasquinha

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.