Ex-horse trainer Sorab Jilla no more

Jilla was licensed to train in the 1980's after learning the tricks of the trade from Dady Adenwalla

Birmingham: Sorab Jilla, who had displayed exemplary courage when receiving serious burns after he jumped into flames to rescue horses during a freak fire at the stables when he trained at the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), passed away yesterday. He was 58.

Jilla was licensed to train in the 1980’s after learning the tricks of the trade from Dady Adenwalla, former trainer who later led the RWITC as chief stipendiary steward for many years.

Jilla had recently taken ill, but seemed to be recuperating well when he suffered a heart attack.

