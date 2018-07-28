Ex-IAS couple sent to prison in money laundering case

Judge Alok Awasthi of the special court for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) sent the Joshis in judicial custody last evening

Former IAS couple Arvind Joshi and Tinoo Joshi have been sent to prison in connection with a money laundering case after they surrendered before a court.

Judge Alok Awasthi of the special court for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) sent the Joshis in judicial custody last evening. The court granted bail to Arvind Joshi's parents--Nirmala Joshi (88) and HM Joshi (92)--against a surety of Rs 50,000 each in view of their old age, said an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official.

Joshi's parents are co-accused in the case. The court had issued a warrant against the accused on July 19 in connection with a case filed by the ED under the PMLA.

Arvind and Tinoo, both IAS officers, were dismissed from service in 2014 for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income. During a raid at their house in Bhopal in 2010, the Income Tax officials allegedly found Rs 3.03 crore in cash. The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Police also filed a separate case against the couple for allegedly amassing assets worth a whopping Rs 41.87 crore.

The couple has not been convicted in these cases yet. The ED, in its charge sheet, has accused them of laundering some of the ill-gotten wealth through dubious transactions.

