Ex-India captain Diana Edulji bereaved after mother Dhun passes away at 97

Dhun Fram Edulji, the mother of former India women's captain and current member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) Diana, passed away yesterday. Edulji, 97, leaves behind her daughters Behroze, Farida and Diana. The funeral took place last evening. Like Diana, Behroze too played cricket at the

international level.