Ex-India women's team coach Tushar Arothe arrested for betting

cricket

Tushar Arothe

Former India women's team coach Tushar Arothe was yesterday arrested in connection with IPL betting during a raid on a cafe in Vadodara, Gujarat. Vadodara's DCP Crime Branch JS Jadeja confirmed Arothe's arrest.

"We arrested Tushar Arothe along with 18 other persons during a raid at a cafe. Their phones and vehicles have been seized," Jadeja was quoted as saying by ANI. Arothe had resigned as the head coach of the Indian women's team last July, after reports of discord within the team had emerged following their Asia Cup loss.

