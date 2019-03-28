Ex-Interpol chief Meng Hongwei sacked from CPC for corruption

international

China accuses Meng Hongwei of corruption, serious disciplinary violations and encouraging his wife to campaign against his detention

Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei. Pic/AFP

China on Wednesday sacked former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei from all his official positions and expelled him from the ruling Communist Party, accusing him of corruption, serious disciplinary violations and encouraging his wife who is settled abroad to campaign against his detention.

Meng, 65, who was once a rising political star among officialdom of the Communist Party of China (CPC), held the powerful post of vice-minister of public security before being appointed as China's first official to head the Interpol.

He was expelled from the CPC and removed from office for serious disciplinary violations and suspected graft crimes, the Party's disciplinary watchdog and national supervisory commission announced.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said the Central Committee of CPC had also approved an investigation into Meng, who was a member of the committee and vice-minister for public security. The CCDI accused Meng of abusing his position and power for personal gain, squandering state funds to finance his family's extravagant lifestyle and disregarding the principles of being a party member. In a rare acquisition, the statement also accused Meng of encouraging his wife to use his status to further her own interests.

Prof suspended for criticising Xi

A Chinese university law professor, who came into the fore for openly criticising President Xi Jinping, has been suspended and his teaching duties have been stripped off by authorities. Xu Zhangrun was suspended earlier this month after he penned several articles lashing out at Xi's hardline policies. He has been placed under investigation by the varsity.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates