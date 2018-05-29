Ex-ISI chief Asad Durrani on no-fly list

Asad Durrani faces inquiry into revelations made in his book, co-authored with India's ex-intel chief



Asad Durrani. File Pic

Pakistan's powerful spy agency ISI's former chief Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani has been banned from leaving the country and will face a Court of Inquiry over a controversial book he recently co-authored with India's former intelligence head.

Durrani, who headed the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency from August 1990 till March 1992, along with former RAW chief AS Dulat has recently published the book titled 'The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace' in India.

He was summoned to the General Headquarters to explain his position on the book 'Spy Chronicles', said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations — Pakistan military's media wing. "A formal Court of Inquiry headed by a serving Lieutenant General has been ordered to probe the matter in detail," the statement said.

It also said that "competent authority has been approached to place the name of Lt Gen (retd) Durrani on Exit Control List (ECL).

Those persons on the ECL are prohibited from leaving Pakistan. Durrani has expressed dismay at his "own people" after facing severe backlash over his recent book that landed him in controversy. He was also targeted by some retired senior army officers on different TV talk shows.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever