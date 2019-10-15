Ex-Jet Airways staffer with a PMC account dies after attending protest rally

A former Jet Airways staff who has an account with the PMC bank branch died after attending a protest rally on Monday afternoon.

According to a report in The Times of India, the deceased, identified as Sanjay Gulati (51), and his family had Rs 90 lakhs in their account. Gulati, a resident of Tarapore Gardens in Oshiwara was working as an engineer with now-defunct Jet Airways. Hinting on death by shock, the society secretary Yatindra Pal was quoting in the report saying that he had lost his job when the airline company shut down its operations last year and now his savings. He said that Gulati did not have a history of serious ailments but suffered from thyroid problems.

Relatives told ANI that it was hard for him to run his family and even bear the cost of the treatment of his child and was upset about his money being stuck in the disgraced bank’s account.

Pal said that on Monday, he had attended a protest outside his bank branch where saw many people agitating and in distress. He came back home in the afternoon and was resting after which he asked his wife to serve food. As he ate, he suddenly collapsed and died on the spot, Pal added.

Gulati's wife then rushed him to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Apart from his wife, Gulati is survived by two children.

