Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge banned for breaching betting rules

London: Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been fined and suspended for six weeks for breaching betting rules, the Football Association announced yesterday.

An independent regulatory commission found that Sturridge, 29, capped 26 times by England, had instructed his brother to bet on a possible move to Sevilla during the January 2018 transfer window.

The commission suspended Sturridge from participating in any domestic football for six weeks, with a further four weeks suspended, and fined him 75,000 ($94,000).

Nine of the 11 charges against the striker were dismissed and Sturridge is free to resume his career on July 31, just before the English season starts.

A statement from the FA said: "The regulatory commission found proved charges three and four, which alleged that, in that same transfer window, Mr Sturridge had instructed his brother, Leon, to bet on a possible move by him to Sevilla FC. In issuing that instruction, the regulatory commission found that, as a matter of fact, Mr Sturridge had provided his brother with inside information for that purpose." It added: "The FA respectfully disagrees with the regulatory commission’s findings and will be appealing against the charges which were dismissed and the sanction which was imposed."

Sturridge ended up switching to West Brom.

