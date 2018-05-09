Ex-Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson showing signs of recovery

Ferguson, 76, who suffered the haemorrhage on Saturday, remains in intensive care and there has been no official update on his condition from the Premier League club



Sir Alex Ferguson

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was sitting up and talking to his family, reports said, as he recovers from emergency surgery following a brain haemorrhage.

Ferguson, 76, who suffered the haemorrhage on Saturday, remains in intensive care and there has been no official update on his condition from the Premier League club. But Britain's Mail Online said the Scot, who retired in 2013, was out of a coma and showing promising early signs of recovery.

