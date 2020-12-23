Ex-Manchester United star Chris Eagles secretly dating actress Jennifer Metcalfe?

Former Manchester United footballer Chris Eagles is reportedly dating English actor Jennifer Metcalfe after his split from fiancee Danielle Mitchinson during lockdown. Eagles, 35, was in a relationship with Mitchinson, 30, for eight years and they have two kids together.

After the split, Eagles has been seen romancing Metcalfe, who split with her singer husband, Greg Lake in August. According to British tabloid, The Sun, Eagles has been seen spending evenings with Metcalfe after they started dating around a month ago.

Metcalfe was reportedly introduced to Eagles earlier this year after becoming friends with the football star's former lover Mitchinson. "They're really smitten with each other. The relationship is in its very early stages and things are going well. They've known each other for a while, but they started dating very recently. Who knows where things could go?" a source told the tabloid.

