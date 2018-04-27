Fight to save Dadar's iconic Purandare stadium gets a shot in the arm

Former mayor Shraddha Jadhav lends her support to try and save Dadar playground from being turned into a clubhouse and gymkhana for KEM Hospital doctors



After protests and media reports, work at the stadium was stopped five months ago

The fight to save Dr N A Purandare Stadium just got a shot in the arm - former mayor Shraddha Jadhav has come forward to try and save iconic playground in Dadar from being turned into a clubhouse and gymkhana for KEM Hospital doctors.

Locals have been opposing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's move, as the proposed development will restrict public's entry; they have also alleged that it's a ploy to privatise the playground, just like the numerous other open spaces taken over by politicians and VIPs.

The revamp work, which had been halted after protests from citizens, was restarted recently. Speaking to mid-day, Jadhav said, "I have raised the [issue of the] controversial revamp of the stadium in Works Committee. There are only two playgrounds in the locality, including Purandare stadium, which is the only one where a number of sports can be played and practised simultaneously. The revamp plan includes a swanky clubhouse, which is proposed to be built on the Design, Built and Operation basis. This will mean privatisation. Where will residents of the locality go then? I won't let it happen.

"Also, the gymkhana is being made in the name of KEM doctors, but they come to play here only once a year. If development is what BMC wants to do, it should create better sports facilities, not turn an existing one into a posh gymkhana."

Dhiren Khanolkar of Purandare Bachao Samiti told mid-day, "After protests from citizens and media reports, work had stopped five months ago. But they restarted it recently. We have made them stop again, as authorities had assured that they would start the work only after making changes in the revamp plan."

Last year...

mid-day had first reported, on April 3, 2017, about BMC's proposal for construction of a gym-khana at a cost of R11.46 crore at the stadium for recreation of KEM doctors. The plan is of a two-storey stadium having a multipurpose hall, dining hall, restaurant, squash court and other facilities. Besides this, it will have courts for lawn tennis and basketball, and a parking lot.

