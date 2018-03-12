Ex-minister's daughter-in-law commits suicide

The daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Baleswar Tyagi on Monday committed suicide, police said





The daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Baleswar Tyagi on Monday committed suicide, police said.

The incident occurred at the former minister's residence in Gandhi Nagar.

Sunita Tyagi, 38, wife of Sachendra Tyagi, hung herself from the ceiling fan of her bedroom. She was married to Sachendra Tyagi, the second of three sons of Baleswar Tyagi, 18 years ago.

They had a son, Akash Tyagi, 17, studying in Class 12.

"She was suffering from depression. She was under treatment at Vimhans in Delhi," said Baleswar Tyagi.

"We will be able to reveal the cause of death only after we get the postmortem report," Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever