Ex-Miss Universe Olivia Culpo shares photo kissing NFL star Danny Amendola

Former Miss Universe Olivia confirms she is back with NFL star Danny Amendola

Olivia Culpo

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, 26, has revealed that she and her National Football League (NFL) star beau Danny Amendola, 32, have rekindled their romance in June after they split in March.



Explaining why she decided to get back with Amendola, Culpo told People Now magazine: "I always just say that you can't think about how. You just have to try your hardest and know what feels right and if it's meant to be then it should be easy. It should be something that is fun and if it doesn't work out, then that's because it wasn't meant to be."



Olivia Culpo kisses Danny Amendola

Culpo recently posted this picture (above) kissing Amendola as her Instagram story. She posted another picture from Miami posing with the American football star in a car. Culpo and Amendola were in a relationship for the last two years before they decided to split in March due to their busy schedules. However, in June they got together for a friend's wedding in Houston and their relationship took off again. A source had said then: "Olivia and Danny are not dating, but are working on their relationship. Danny reached out to Olivia and wanted to clear the air. She had previously told him she'd be his date to a wedding, so she went with him."

