Ex-MLA arrested with illegal pistol in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh police confirmed the arrest and said that they are working on tracking down international illegal weapons

Representational picture

Lucknow: Former Samajwadi Party MLA Rakesh Singh was arrested on Tuesday with illegal Taurus 9mm pistol.

The Uttar Pradesh police confirmed the arrest and said that they are working on tracking down international illegal weapons.

"Ex MLA Rakesh Singh of Samajwadi Party was arrested with an illegal Taurus 9mm pistol. Questioning and investigation are underway," said Additional Superintendent of Police STF Narayan Mishra.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever