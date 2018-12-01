Ex-Mumbai police chief AN Roy helping BCCI ACU to beef up

cricket

AN Roy

Former Mumbai police commissioner AN Roy is playing a key role in helping the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) strengthen its team. Roy spent close to four hours a few days ago in scrutinising 54 applications received in response to an advertisement the ACU posted on the BCCI's website a few months ago. He was invited to be part of the process by ACU chief Ajit Singh Shekhawat.

Shekhawat, who took over the ACU chief's post from Neeraj Kumar in March this year, said the aim is to strengthen his department that is currently manned by just three people including its chief. "We have invited applications. We will have people placed in all cricketing zones [five zones: North, South, East, West and Central] in the country. We can have two people in each zone, depending up on the suitability. That is what is proposed. We should be around 14 members [in the ACU]," Shekhawat told mid-day.

The need to strengthen the ACU was Shekhawat's priority with domestic cricket now being played in the North Eastern states for the first time. "Domestic commitments have increased a lot and we need to focus on that. Right now, whatever the [anti-corruption] education takes place, it is done with a limited team.

"They are under tremendous pressure with regards to time. We will probably be able to enquire into many more complaints than we are able to do right now. The effectiveness of the unit should increase," said Shekhawat, lamenting that the new state associations are not very familiar with the role of the ACU.

If the ACU is able to increase its strength, they will take over the vigilance part of the IPL from the International Cricket Council. "Till now, the IPL is looked after by the ICC. If we have our team in place, we will hopefully take over the vigilance and anti-corruption work of the ICC. It depends on getting our men in place before time," said the former Rajasthan DG of Police. One of Shekhawat's key recommendations will be to make match fixing a criminal offence.

