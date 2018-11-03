Ex-NBA star Lamar Patterson's dog seized in Australia

other-sports

Patterson, who recently signed for the Brisbane Bullets, had the pooch - called Kobe - in his carry-on when he arrived in Australia yesterday

Lamar Patterson's Dog

Former NBA player Lamar Patterson had his French bulldog seized by notoriously strict Australian customs officials, who found the animal stashed inside the athlete's hand luggage.



Lamar Patterson

Patterson, who recently signed for the Brisbane Bullets, had the pooch - called Kobe - in his carry-on when he arrived in Australia yesterday. Patterson had flown on internal US flights that allowed Kobe onboard, before taking a Qantas flight from Los Angeles to Brisbane where the dog went unnoticed. The former cagger, 27, said his ticket detailed that he was travelling with an animal, but there had been a miscommunication between him and the airline.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever