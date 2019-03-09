Ex-PM bats for Bhalchandra Mungekar as South Central candidate

national

The Congress is now in the final stages of finalising the list of candidates for Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra

Former vice-chancellor of the Mumbai University and former member of the Planning Commission, Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar's candidature for the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency, has been supported by ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh. The Congress is now in the final stages of finalising the list of candidates for Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra.

Mungekar, an economist by profession, has been a Congress Rajya Sabha member. He worked on the Planning Commission when Singh was the PM. The common link between the two is said to be the reason behind Singh's supporting act.

Sources in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said the selection for the Mumbai South Central has been kept in abeyance, because there is one more strong contender in former member of parliament (MP) from the same segment, Eknath Gaikwad, who is riding on the support of senior party leaders. Both Mungekar and Gaikwad are Dalit leaders. One section of the party wants Mungekar as candidate to woo the middle class in the segment, while the other seeks Gaikwad who is popular in the poor class, and holds significant sway in Dharavi, which he represented in the Assembly.

Interesting star cast for North

Even as former minister Kripashankar Singh isn't willing to contest from Mumbai North despite being pushed for it by city Congress president Sanjay Nirupam, more contenders have emerged.

Notable among the names suggested is stand-up comedian Krishna Abhishek, whose actor uncle Govinda (Ahuja) had represented the constituency 15 years ago. Another actor and Congress leader, Nagma, is also being considered, said a senior AICC functionary.

Sujay knocks on BJP's door

Desperate to contest from Ahmednagar, Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil, opposition leader in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's son, met senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan to explore whether the ruling party would field him if the Congress or the Nationalist Congress Party don't. Sujay has asked the Congress for a ticket but the NCP is not willing to part with the seat. Upset, Sujay's father did not participate in the Congress's screening committee meeting in Delhi which is authorised to select candidates.

