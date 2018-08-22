Ex-prez Ravi Savant objects to MCA's draft constitution

cricket

The CEO mentioned in the draft constitution will not come for less than R10 to R15 lakh per month. This is not practical," Savant told mid-day

Ravi Savant

Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) former president Ravi Savant has raised strong objections to the MCA's draft constitution which is uploaded on association's website. Savant called a meeting of the association's club members yesterday to discuss the draft constitution.

"This constitution will give more powers to the Chief Executive Officer [CEO] than the association's secretary. When you have so many members, who are ready to work voluntarily, why should you not take them? Why you are increasing MCA's financial burden? The CEO mentioned in the draft constitution will not come for less than R10 to R15 lakh per month. This is not practical," Savant told mid-day.

MCA's two current managing committee members — Shah Alam Shaikh (who has filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court, requesting not to grant the MCA's Committee of Administrators an extension) and Navin Shetty have also objected to the draft constitution.

