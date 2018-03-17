Ex-Real Madrid star Xabi Alonso accused of tax fraud

The former Spanish international is accused of three crimes of tax fraud between 2010 and 2012



Xabi Alonso

Former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has been accused of tax evasion and could face eight and a half years in prison, according to a source. The former Spanish international is accused of three crimes of tax fraud between 2010 and 2012, for income related to the exploitation of his image rights. The complaint against Alonso is that he avoided paying taxes on his image rights in Spain by handing the rights to a company based in the Portugal where he was exempt from taxes.

