Ex- Shivaji Nagar corporator held for raping 14-year-old girl

The crime branch arrested former corporator, Mohammed Siraj Sheikh, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl. The girl had filed a police complaint about the incident where Sheikh, allegedly called her to his residence, promising her to help her go to Dubai for education. After being produced in court, he was sent in police custody till December 17.

Mohammed Siraj Sheikh had contested 2019 Assembly election from Shivaji Nagar as an independent candidate. "According to the complaint registered by the girl, Sheikh, who is also her distant relative, called her to his residence on September 27 and told her that, if she does as he says, he will help her in getting a scholarship for her education in Dubai," said an officer from Crime Branch.

After almost a month, the girl mustered courage and registered a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar Police Station. A case was registered against Sheikh under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sheikh had applied for an anticipatory bail in High court which was rejected on December 2. Meanwhile, the case was transferred to Crime Branch Unit 6, which initiated a search for Sheikh and finally nabbed him on December 13. He was produced in court he was sent in police custody till December 17.

