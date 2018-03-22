Ex-Spanish footballer Xabi Alonso facing five-year prison term for tax fraud

The Madrid prosecution office announced yesterday it was seeking the sentence for an alleged fraud of two million euros between 2010 and 2012



Xabi Alonso

Spanish prosecutors have called for Xabi Alonso to be sentenced to five years in prison after the former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder was accused of tax fraud.

The Madrid prosecution office announced yesterday it was seeking the sentence for an alleged fraud of two million euros between 2010 and 2012. It is claimed Alonso used a company based on the Portuguese island to avoid declaring income earned from the football star's, 36, image rights.

