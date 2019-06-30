Ex-spinner Rakesh Shukla passes away at 71

cricket

Rakesh Shukla

New Delhi: Rakesh Shukla, the leg-spinner who played one Test for India (against Sri Lanka at Chennai in 1982) passed away here on Saturday at 71. Shukla played domestic cricket for Bihar, Delhi and Bengal.

Shukla was a much-loved cricketer, who passed away after a prolonged illness. His elder brother Anand played first-class cricketer too. Rakesh claimed 295 wickets in 121 first-class matches. In the 1980-81 Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai, Rakesh scored 120 out of his team's first innings total of 251.

He also represented Durham in the Minor Counties Championship in 1984.

