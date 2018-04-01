Ex-terrorist shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Earlier in the day, a traffic policeman was injured after terrorists attacked him in Khanabal area of Anantnag district



Representational Picture

A Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police, who was injured during an attack by terrorists in Pulwama district, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Saturday. The SPO, who has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf, was a former terrorist. He was attacked near Murran chowk in Pulwama.

Earlier in the day, a traffic policeman was injured after terrorists attacked him in Khanabal area of Anantnag district. Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off and the security was tightened.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever