Ex-Tottenham player Frederic Kanoute: Need tougher sanctions on racism

Frederic Kanoute, the former Tottenham, West Ham and Sevilla striker, has said that enough has not been done to eradicate racism from football and called for stricter sanctions on racist fans and their clubs.



"It [racism] is not just in football but prevalent throughout societies. We all need to take a hard look in the mirror. What happened in the USA is a wake-up call for all of us," said La Liga's ambassador Kanoute, 42, during a video conference, referring to the recent death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Former Mali striker, Kanoute, who scored 23 goals in 39 matches for the African nation, called for harsh sanctions.

"We need to make more effort. Now, clubs involved in supporting racist behaviour are banned from hosting fans for one or two matches. That's not enough. Clubs and fans should be given longer sanctions," said Kanoute, who was crowned the African Footballer of the Year in 2007.

Meanwhile, as the La Liga resumes today, following its lengthy break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kanoute hailed the opening encounter—the derby clash between Sevilla and Real Betis.

"What a game to start with. Though there will be no fans in the stadium, it will be a very exciting game.

"I'm sure fans will enjoy it from their homes too," said Kanoute, who notched up 89 goals in 209 appearances for Sevilla between 2005 and 2012.

