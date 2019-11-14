Ex-wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia is no fan of day-night Tests

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Nayan Mongia revealed on Wednesday that while cricket fans and pundits are excited over the November 22-26 pink ball Test in Kolkata, he is not in favour of pink-ball cricket.

"I am a bit of a traditionalist. It will be totally different when you play in the afternoon and totally different in the night. I still believe Test match cricket should be played in the day. It should be more exciting; more challenging and a good contest. People are staying away from the ground because there is not enough challenge between bat and ball," Mongia said on the sidelines of a Rotary Club event where support to the Road Safety World Series was announced at the Otters Club.

When mid-day asked Mongia what he thought about the team management giving wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant a longer rope, Mongia said: "He [Pant] has to pull up his socks as far as 'keeping and batting are concerned. But yes, enough opportunities have to be given to every player to make his mark. If he is not able to sustain, they should go ahead with the second choice."

