Ex-women's cricketer Isa Guha gets married, shares wedding photos

cricket

She posted her wedding pictures on social media yesterday

British Test cricketer of Bengal descent Isa Guha recently got married to Thomas at the Carbis Bay in Cornwall, England. She posted her wedding pictures on social media yesterday and wrote: "It's been a challenging year but with this incredible human by my side I know I can get through anything.



Danielle Wyatt posted this picture

So lucky to have him in my life — these two pics pretty much sum up our amazing day, with so many of our best friends and family." The wedding was attended by many women cricketers. Meanwhile, Danielle Wyatt posted a group picture recently on Instagram and wrote: "Beautiful weekend to celebrate the marriage of these two legends

@isaguha #Mr&MrsThomas."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates