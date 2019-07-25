Excellent favourite for Gamble For Love Trophy

other-sports

The Gamble For Love Trophy, for Class I horses, is the feature event

Representational picture

Pune: A card of seven races featuring 67 runners, averaging little over 9 runners per race, is slated for the opening day’s races at the Pune racetrack. The Gamble For Love Trophy, for Class I horses, is the feature event. I expect Excellent, trained by Dallas Todywalla and to be ridden by C S Jodha, to prevail at the wire.

First race at 2 pm.

