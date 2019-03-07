Excellent for Aziz H Ahmedbhoy Trophy

Updated: Mar 07, 2019, 09:38 IST | Prakash Gosavi

Despite Spitfire (who posted an impressive victory recently in this track) and Texas Gold (to whom Excellent had lost in the earlier run) being among his five rivals, I think Excellent should be able deliver over the mile race

Excellent for Aziz H Ahmedbhoy Trophy

The Dallas Todywalla-trained Excellent, who had lost his Pune form, ran a very suggestive race in last start when losing to Turning Point, and that run raises hope of further dramatic improvement in today's feature race, the Aziz H Ahmedbhoy Trophy. Despite Spitfire (who posted an impressive victory recently in this track) and Texas Gold (to whom Excellent had lost in the earlier run) being among his five rivals, I think Excellent should be able deliver over the mile race.

First race at 5 pm.
Selections:

Washington Irvine Plate (Class V; 1600m)
Honourable Eyes 1, Westeros 2, Power Of Thor 3.

Aziz H Ahmedbhoy Trophy (Class II; 1600m)
Excellent 1, Spitfire 2, Texas Gold 3.

Keukenhof Plate (For 3y; 1400m)
Starringo 1, Mystic Bay 2, Galloping Goldmine 3.

Flareon Plate - Div II (Class V; 1000m)
Dance Emperor 1, McGyver 2, Outstanding 3.

Flareon Plate - Div I (Class V; 1000m)
Cabellero 1, Grand Sinatra 2, Sky Beauty 3.

Amateur Riders' Club Trophy (Class III; 1200m)
Lesrel 1, El Commandante 2, Flower Dust 3.

Monet Plate (Class IV; 1000m)
Benefactor 1, Charles Bridge 2, Slam Dunk 3.

Recommendation
Best bet: Excellent (2-3)
Upset: Adeline (6-9)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 5,6,7
Tanala pool: All races.

