Excited for release, Tiger Shroff shares a intriguing still from Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff is all set to own the year 2020 with his highly awaited film Baaghi 3. The actor had a great 2019 with his blockbuster hit film War and had previously owned 2018 with Baaghi 2 credited with the success of the entire franchise Baaghi. Excited upon the inching release of Baaghi 3, the actor shared a visual of 'Ronnie' to mark eight days to the release.

The actor shared a visual with the fans and wrote, "8 days to go! #baaghi3 #6march" as he stares through fiercely with a gun in his hand, all set to take over the world. Ripped in his fighter avatar, Tiger's looks are doing all the talking where Ronnie will lead the battle this time for his brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) onFeb 27, 2020 at 2:37am PST

Baaghi 3 has some large scale action sequences and in one of the scenes, Tiger has run through a series of bomb blasts instead of opting for VFX to make sure the shot looks as real as possible. Baaghi 3 is all set to release next week on March 6 and is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

The world is excited to see how Ronnie takes over us all this time just as how the first poster look of Tiger Shroff gave us the biggest thrill, making us wait but here we go- 8, 7, 6… 6th March and we are excited!

